Lily-Rose Depp’s big TV debut has been overshadowed by devastating reactions and a lot of rumors. She interprets The Idol the rising pop star Jocelyn, who is doing everything she can to get her status and career back on track after her nervous breakdown. Along the way, she falls under the spell of a mysterious nightclub owner (and cult leader), played by Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd).

Is the main character, pop star Jocelyn, based on Britney Spears? It is a frequently heard story. Depp debunks these gossip in a conversation with Additional. “No, it’s not based on anyone in particular. We’re certainly not trying to tell someone else’s story, we’re creating our own story.” She continues: ,,This is a fictional character and a fictional story. There were many different people who inspired me for this role. Some were pop stars, some were not.”

"I wanted Jocelyn to feel like a modern pop queen of today, but also like someone who existed in her own world and her own time. So I drew a lot of inspiration from actresses like Gene Tierney and Sharon Stone. I find women like that very inspiring."

