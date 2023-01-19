The magnesium chloride is a chemical compound composed of magnesium and chlorine that is commonly used as mineral supplement and as a laxative.

It has also been used in the treatment of some medical conditions, such as fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis, and Lyme disease. However, more research is needed to determine its effectiveness in these uses.

Magnesium is essential for the functioning of the body and brain, and it is important to get enough magnesium through diet or supplements. However, it is important Do not exceed recommended doses as it can be toxic in large quantities.

As for the question of whether magnesium chloride should be taken on an empty stomach, there is no single answer. The most general is to take it twice a day: one pill first thing in the morning and another at night.

It is recommended to always accompany it with carbohydrates and vitamins B and C to promote its absorption.

However, some studies suggest that magnesium absorption may be better if taken at bedtime, as it is better absorbed by the body in a relaxed state. If magnesium is being used to help improve sleep, it is recommended to take it one hour before bedtime.

It is important to mention that to take a magnesium supplement or of any kind, it is recommended to speak with your family doctor beforehand, since an excess of it can be counterproductive and cause side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, cramps, etc.

Also, it’s especially important to see a doctor if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking any medications.

It is essential to follow the product dosage instructions and not exceed the recommended amount.