A few days ago, rumors emerged online regarding the possible entry of Mafia: Definitive Edition inside the catalog of PC & Xbox Game PassThe rumor has not yet been officially confirmed or denied, but it has been corroborated by insider eXtas1s, who also indicated a date for the game’s debut on Microsoft’s service.

X reported via his account: “I can confirm Nate The Hate’s rumors that Mafia Definitive Edition is coming to Gamepass in August, but I’ll go ahead and give you an approximate date, which is that it should arrive on August 13th“.