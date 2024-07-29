A few days ago, rumors emerged online regarding the possible entry of Mafia: Definitive Edition inside the catalog of PC & Xbox Game PassThe rumor has not yet been officially confirmed or denied, but it has been corroborated by insider eXtas1s, who also indicated a date for the game’s debut on Microsoft’s service.
X reported via his account: “I can confirm Nate The Hate’s rumors that Mafia Definitive Edition is coming to Gamepass in August, but I’ll go ahead and give you an approximate date, which is that it should arrive on August 13th“.
August’s Game Pass lineup looks awesome
Of course, we also invite you not to take this tip as gospel, while remembering that eXtas1s has recently made several Game Pass debuts, such as that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 last week.
At this point, to find out the truth, we just have to wait for Microsoft’s official announcement regarding the lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August, which could also include Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (again according to a tip from eXtas1s) in addition to three previously confirmed games, perhaps not famous or well-known, but certainly interesting and worth keeping an eye on, such as Creatures of Ava and Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato.
