The world in 2007 was shocked by disappearance of one english girl very small. She was on holiday with her family in Portugal when she vanished. Since then, nothing more is known about her. Today one Polish girl she asks for a DNA test because she thinks it’s her. Maddie McCann is Julia? Hopes are rekindled for the parents of the little girl.

I think I’m Maddie. I want to do a DNA test. Police detectives from the UK and Poland try to ignore me. I will tell my story in posts here. Help me.

Julia believes she is Madeleine McCann, the 4-year-old English girl who disappeared one evening in May 2007, while she was sleeping with her little brothers in the room of the residence in the Algarve, in southern Portugal, where she was on vacation with her family.

Julia is a 21 year old girl who lives in Poland. She has created a profile called on social networks iam.madeleinemccann. Here she publishes photos of her when she was a child and the resemblance of her to Maddie, who disappeared in Praia da Luz now almost 16 years ago, is striking.

She is convinced she is Maddie. She also has a birthmark on her leg and a speck in her right eye, like Madeleine. Maddie would have been 19 today, while Julia would have been 21. But the girl believes that her parents lied about her date of birth.

Maddie McCann and Julia: could the Polish girl really be the English girl who disappeared in 2007?

Since 2007, investigators have been trying to figure out what might have happened to Maddie. According to one hypothesis she was kidnapped and killed by Christian Brueckner, a German man in jail for other crimes.

Maddie’s body, however, was never found. Julia’s videos and photos rekindle the hopes of Kate and Gerry McCann who since 2007 have wanted to know what happened to their little girl.