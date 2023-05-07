Is Madame engaged? Information on the private life of the guest singer on Domenica In

Is Madame engaged? The artist returning from the experience at the Sanremo Festival is a guest this afternoon on Domenica In. The cantate has always been very reserved about her private life. Her real name is Francesca Calearo and she has declared in the past that she is bisexual, but she has not revealed the existence of a boyfriend or girlfriend.

Madame is therefore attracted to both men and women, but has decided to keep the secret about the presence or absence of a special person in her life. In the past, photos had come out in which she kissed a girl, but she was later revealed to be her friend. The shot had fueled the gossip and it was assumed that it was her girlfriend.

“But do you think I would really give you something as delicate as my possible engagement? Or something so intimate and private? No. It’s my business, what you see on social media is all shareable material, friendships, trips I make, things I find, but everything about my private life is private, it won’t be yours, it’s mine. If one day I have to choose to share my life, I will do it and I will also explain the reason for sharing,” Madame later explained.

“I am a girl who chooses, depending on how she feels, to have a bearing. I live this thing normally, I don’t feel the need to join certain groups or movements. If you are in front of a person you respect, you are less cheeky, while usually my relationship with modesty is minimal”, added Madame.

The singer is close friends with another colleague of hers, Sangiovanni: “A friend of mine saw him in the corridor at school and introduced him to me because he was making music. I mean he wrote her cabbages in the notes but didn’t rhyme them. And I since I heard the song with Lordi and even before I told him write in the form of verses. Then when I heard the song with Lordi I told him I’ll walk you to a studio.”