Luis Díaz is carrying out an outstanding campaign in the Liverpool of Englandis being key in the moments when the team needs it and has taken charge of the attack several times in the face of different losses and absences.

This season, the 27-year-old guajiro has been in 35 matches of the Liverpool adding all the national and international competitions and has scored 10 goals: six in the Premier League, one in the FA Cup, one in the English League Cup and the remaining two in the Europa League.

'Fought' He has gained the trust of the coach Jurgen Klopp, who has used him most of the time on the left wing. Although in some games he has had to play on the right due to the Egyptian's lack of attack. Mohamed Salah.

In Liverpool's last game, in the final against Chelsea for the Carabao Cup, Luis Díaz had to bear the responsibility for the attack by the networks and he was one of the most dangerous on his team.

'Lucho' was the third highest rated in the Liverpool title, only behind the Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, who had a dream night and saved all the shots that went between the three sticks, and from the center Virgil van Dijkwho was solid in defense and scored the winning goal.

Luis Díaz's low salary

Despite being one of the most prominent and most used players by Klopp this season, his salary does not reflect the importance he has in the Liverpool. The Colombian is one of the lowest-paid footballers in the squad and is far from the million-dollar figures that his teammates command.

Luis Diaz has a salary higher than 2.8 million pounds sterling (more than 3 million euros) per season. In Colombian pesos it is about 14 billion pesos.

According to the portal Capologythe Colombian receives 55,000 pounds sterling a week (274 million pesos), but it is far from the 350,000 pounds that Mohamed Salah receives, Liverpool's best payment.

Luis Diaz He is in 18th place on the staff's salary scale, below Joel Matip, Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota, Ryan Gravenberch, and even the third goalkeeper, the Spanish Adrian San Miguel.

It is still not likely that he will have a salary increase in the coming months, since the guajiro has a contract with Liverpool until June 2027.

Liverpool pay scale

Mohamed Salah: 18,200,000

Virgil Van Dijk: 11,440,000

Thiago Alcantara: 10,400,000

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 9,360,000

Alexis Mac Allister: 7,800,000

Alisson: 7,800,000

Ryan Gravenberch: 7,800,000

Diogo Jota: 7,280,000

Darwin Núñez: 7,280,000

Dominik Szoboszlai: 6,240,000

Cody Steel: 6,240,000

Joel Matip: 5,200,000

Andrew Robertson: 5,200,000

Joe Gomez: 4,420,000

Konstantinos Tsimikas: 3,900,000

Ibrahima Konate: 3,640,000

Adrian: 3,120,000

Luis Díaz: 2,912,000

