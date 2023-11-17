Luis Díaz has already left behind the sad episode of the kidnapping of his parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, With two goals for the Colombian National Team, he closed a sad chapter of his life and filled all the Colombian people who supported him in difficult times with joy.

The dad of Luis Díaz was one of the great protagonists in the Colombian National Team’s 2-1 victory against Brazil. ‘Mane’ did not miss a single second of his son’s game on the field and celebrated the guajiro’s goals like millions of Colombians.

Luis Manuel received emotional applause and ovation before the start of the match and was highly congratulated for the victory of the team led by coach Néstor Lorenzo.

Luis Díaz celebrates a goal while his father looks on.

After the historic victory against Brazil in the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, ‘Mane’ Díaz gave an interview in Win, where he spoke of his happiness for his son’s present and touched on a thorny topic: a possible change of scenery in Europe.

A few days ago a rumor arose that Luis Díaz was in the orbit of Barcelona in Spain and his continuity at Liverpool in England could be shaken by the arrival of an interesting offer from Catalonia.

Luis Díaz celebrates against Brazil Photo: Vanexa Romero. TIME

Luis is a faithful Barcelona fan and it would be one of his dreams

When asked about the possible signing for the Catalan team, Luis Manuel opened his heart and pointed out that it is the lifelong dream of Luis Díaz, who is a faithful follower of the Catalan club.

“I know very little about Barcelona, ​​we see the networks, but no one has approached me to tell me anything, Luis is a faithful supporter of Barcelona and it would be one of his dreams. We must thank Porto and Liverpool for that welcome, the with what they received”.

And he added: “Luis is an easy player to win things with because of his way of being, his work and his dedication, he is very disciplined, “If the possibility of his arrival at Barcelona arises, there is no problem because he is among the best in the world.”

Barranquilla November 16, 2023. Goal by Luis Díaz. Colombia beats Brazil 2-1, at the Metropolitan stadium Photo: Vavexa Romero / El Tiempo

