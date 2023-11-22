joel proposed marriage to ‘Patty’ in ‘At the bottom there is room’ and she accepted, so the preparations for the wedding have already begun. Coincidentally, their wedding will take place on the same day as Macarena and Mike’s: December 22; Therefore, both couples decided to get together to organize a double ceremony and reduce expenses. Being in this situation, the ‘Fish Face’ decided to start putting together his guest list, which will include her closest relatives.

While he was thinking about the possible attendees at his marriage with ‘Charo’, joel thought about inviting ‘Fought’, his father; However, everything was put on hold when he saw the large number of people he intended to invite, since a large expense had to be carried out that he did not believe he could make. What did the character played by Erick Elera say?

YOU CAN SEE: Tatiana Astengo criticizes ‘At the bottom there is room’, but does not rule out returning “if the economic conditions are met”

Will ‘Lucho’ return to ‘At the bottom there is room’ for Joel’s wedding?

The character played by Bruno Odar stopped appearing in ‘There is room at the bottom’ starting with season 9; However, his name became part of the plot on a couple of occasions, although without a surprising appearance. On this occasion, joel mentioned his father when he was making the guest list for his wedding with ‘Paty’since he was thinking of inviting him to said important event in his life.

However, everything could remain up in the air, because the ‘Legend’ counted all the families his father has and commented that he no longer knows how many there are. “How many families does my old man have? I don’t know anymore, my God, in total there are more than 100. Oh, God, why is it so expensive to get married?” said Joel, who had the help of his mother to the preparations for your marriage.

YOU CAN SEE: Cristóbal humiliated his father after he belittled July in ‘At the bottom there is room’

But ‘Fought’ He is not the only old character in the series America TV which Joel named, since 2 of his brothers could also attend the ceremony. “I have to invite Shirley and Yony, because if not, they will resent it later. Now, if I invite them, I also have to invite their weak ones,” said the ‘Fish Face’, who doesn’t know what to do with all the expense that getting married requires.

How was Joel’s proposal to ‘Patty’?

After acquiring an engagement ring that ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ found in the drains of Las Nuevas Lomas, Joel made the decision to ‘settle down’ and ask ‘Patty’ to marry him; However, his plans were postponed after learning that his mother-in-law arrived in the country. After that, everything went uphill for the mechanic, since Kathy, the delivery girl’s mother, did not view favorably her daughter’s partner, whom he did not believe was enough for her.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Macarena argued with her mother and discovered a terrible secret

However, despite knowing their refusal, Joel invited them both to his house so he could take the important step in front of his entire family. It was there that, after some incidents, ‘Charo”s eldest son made the proposal and received a yes in response; This unleashed an uproar among those present.

Diego accused Joel of theft after seeing that the ring he gave to ‘Patty’ was the same one he gave to Francesca. Photo: composition LR/América TV

But the whole celebration was tarnished when Diego Montalbán recognized the ring that Joel gave to his girlfriend, since it was the jewel he gave to Francesca, who got rid of it and threw it down the toilet after consolidating their divorce. Faced with this situation, the chef accused the singer of robbery, for which he sent him to jail, from where he finally emerged after ‘Noni’s’ confession.

#Lucho #returning #bottom #room #Joel #plans #invite #family #wedding #Patty