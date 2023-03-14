It is true that many times the comparisons are hateful and in circumstances they do nothing more than put unnecessary pressure on the footballer behind, What would Lucas Beltrán be like in this case compared to Julian Alvarezbut if the reason is understood and a thorough analysis is carried out, it can be beneficial and it does not have to bother, quite the opposite.
It’s that the boy Beltrán, born in 2001 and barely 21 years old, little by little and without realizing it begins to follow in the footsteps of world champion Álvarez, from 2000 and 23 years old, who currently plays for Manchester City after break it in River Plate, where the first is emerging and shouting goals.
The two Cordovans shared lower divisions in the “Millionaire”, and although Julián today is a much more established footballer, being key to obtaining the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Argentine team, the blond striker has characteristics and movements that remind us of the “Spider”.
Enzo Pérez, one of the highest references of this River, said yes: “They have something similar in their movements, in how they move inside the box,” asserted the central midfielder, though he quickly sought to downplay the comparisons because of what we said at the outset.
“I don’t like to do it because I don’t want Lucas to get that responsibility backpack thinking about what Julián was: he made his way, he waited for it and Marcelo (Gallardo) put it at the right time so he could explode. And if Lucas continues to feel like this and the team accompanies him, I have no doubt that he will also make his way ”, Enzo added about the boy who in his last three games, of which he was on court for 168 minutes, he scored four goals, on average one every 42′.
The panelist Jorge D’Alessandro, who was a professional footballer, was even encouraged to request it for Real Madrid and stated that he hopes that what happened with Julián will not be repeated, who in his opinion should have reached “Merengue”.
“Do I look like Julián? Can be do not know. That will have to be said by you. I have a great friendship with Juli, we share a lot of time at the pension and at Reserva. In Inferior we complemented each other well, but the comparison is for you ”, said the protagonist of the moment, Lucas Beltrán. He not only scores goals, but he also runs and presses, as Álvarez did. We’ll see if he can get to his level. Meanwhile, he wets, enjoys and makes you enjoy. And it stings, like the Spider.
