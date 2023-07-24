This Sunday night the seventh elimination gala from the reality show Televisa‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, where there was a moment that caused controversy on social networks when Wendy Guevara took the place of Nicola Porcella to exit the program.

Since the nomination gala occurred, social networks have exploded, because it is the first time that a member of the hell team has come out of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘.

Although this Sunday evening was filled with countless emotions, what really caused controversy was seeing Wendy Guevara standing next to Nicola Porcella to give him “your vote”, which could affect his participation in the reality show.

The first to rank was Emilio Osoriowho decided to give his vote to Celery Quijanowhich he also did nigris ponchowho assured him that it was nothing personal and that he is sad, since the plan was for everyone to reach the grand final together.

For his part, Jorge Losa He positioned himself with Sergio Mayer, with whom he faced the challenge this week where they competed for leadership, and later Barby Juarez He did the same as him, although he assured that it was nothing personal and that he feels great admiration for him.

However, the last person to position himself was Wendy Guevaraand although many expected him to stop with Sergio Mayer or Apio Quijano for his story with the Peruvian actor, he ended up voting to remove Nicola Porcella.

“I’m very nervous. First of all I want to apologize for the times that we went wrong, that we fought in the room because you know that I get kind of intense and look. I really do not want any of you to leave, I love you, we made a family, I love you very much and I take any of the three of your love and affection and well, nothing, give it a lot and if you stay to continue fighting Nico, because I love it, I’m toxic. “

In response, Porcella indicated that she will always have a place to go if she ever travels to Peru, mentioning that her life story deserves to be told.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp