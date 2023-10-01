‘At the bottom there is room’ entered a moment of tension in its 315th episode on América TV screens: the youngest of the Maldini and Gonzales, July, ‘Jimmy’, Alessia and Cristóbal, unexpectedly got together in a nightclub. However, this night party did not end well at all. Among the attendees were also Remo, Kimberly and ‘Happy’. The lover of Dalila’s daughter was the one who had the most consequences after the party, since Kimberly tricked him so that she could be close to ‘Charito’s’ youngest son.

‘Happy’ had received a drink from Dalila’s daughter that contained a lot of cinnamon, a spice that causes her a strong allergy. For this reason, July’s friend had to leave the club, thus, Kimberly’s plan to conquer ‘Jimmy’ went perfectly. Keep reading this note so you can find out what happened to this character who was supposedly the son of ‘Pepe’ in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’.

The Gonzales want to open ‘Happy’s’ eyes

The next day, ‘Happy’ first talked with Alessia and then went to visit the Gonzales family. There he spoke with ‘Pepe’, ‘Jimmy’ and ‘Charito’ about what had happened at the nightclub. His friend July told him that Kimberly is only using him to get close to ‘Jimmy’ again and that’s what happened when he left the nightclub for the clinic due to his intoxication. On the other hand, ‘Charito’ warned her that he was not innocent: if she really loved him, he would not have let him go to the doctor alone.

Given the advice of the Gonzales, Javier or better known as ‘Happy’ couldn’t believe what they were telling him and decided to go home crying.

What did Alessia say to ‘Happy’?

Before going to the Gonzales house, ‘Happy’ stopped by the Maldini Montalbán house to ask Alessia for explanations as to why she had attacked her lady in love. Cristóbal’s sister told him the whole truth about what happened, as well as the plans that Kimberly had with him to be able to return to ‘Jimmy’.