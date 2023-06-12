A few months after the birth of Christian Nodal and cazzustrong rumors are unleashed that the singer is already fed up with their relationship, because a video in which he could have been making a tremendous slight to his girlfriend in front of everyone has gone viral on the Internet.

It turns out that Nodal was recorded arriving on a private plane to Caracas, Venezuelawhere he recently gave a concert, but he did not do it alone, but with his girlfriend Cazzu, whom he apparently forgot when he was escorted to a van that would take him to the place where he would stay.

In the video you can see Christian Nodal immediately leaving the plane, but leaving Cazzu behind, then he walks towards the truck and remembering his girlfriend, and future mother of his son, he turns to see if he was coming behind him .

Nodal’s indifference towards Cazzu was quite evident, but that was not all, she also wanted to take him by the hand, but he preferred to ignore her in front of everyone present, thus unleashing all kinds of reactions among Internet users.

Is love over? Christian Nodal makes a tremendous slight to Cazzu in front of everyone (VIDEO)

Many say that Christian’s love is over, they even believe that he could be fed up with being with a woman by his side, especially when it comes to the future mother of his son. It is important to mention that neither of them has ruled on the matter.

Christian NodalUnlike cazzuchooses not to share content with his girlfriend on social networks, something that has also attracted a lot of attention from many, however, whenever they are seen on red carpets or public events, they appear very happy and in love.

