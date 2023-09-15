Of Stefano Erzegovesi

A slim weight when young or as adults is certainly synonymous with a better quality of life. Losing kilos at a mature age, however, is not always an indicator of good health

I am over 70 years old but I am not giving up and I would like to continue to maintain a perfect figure. In fact, I really want to lose weight, even though my doctor says I’m not overweight. What advice can you give me?

He replies Stefano Erzegovesinutritionist and psychiatrist, expert in eating disorders (GO TO THE FORUM)

A slim weightin young and adult age, is certainly correlated with a better quality of life and a lower incidence of chronic diseases. However, when it comes to mature age (over 65 years), weight loss is not always an indicator of good health. Research published in the journal Jama Network Open highlights how a 10% weight loss after the age of 70 is correlated with an increase in the risk of mortality from all causes of 289% in men and 114% in women. See also Vienna ranks first for quality of life

Let’s be clear, however, on the cause-effect relationship, always keeping in mind the motto, dear to the scientific community, correlation is not causation (correlation does not mean cause): The result of the study does not demonstrate that weight loss causes an increase in mortality but that, in all probability, the opposite situation exists: weight loss is the consequence of a chronic disease, perhaps with a slow and insidious onset, capable of increasing the risk of mortality.

Ask your doctor for help So, if we see the number on the scale go down at a young or adult age, losing weight will almost certainly be a positive thing, related to having managed to improve our lifestyle. In reverse, if we see the number on the scale go down at a mature ageespecially if the decline is slow and persistent over time (for example if we lose a kilo every two months but, over the course of a year, we continue to lose weight), you should ask our doctor for help to evaluateeven with targeted tests, the state of health. See also Health Staffing Solutions: Meeting Your Workforce Needs in Healthcare

The advices As for advice for a perfect but healthy figure in adulthood, the best possible lifestyle that of the Blue Zones, the areas of the world with the highest percentage of active and healthy centenarians: 1) follow a poor Mediterranean diet, with plenty of whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruit, nuts, good quantities (2-3 times a week) of small fish and low quantities (1-2 times a week) of meat; 2) move harmoniously, for example walking in nature; 3) fight loneliness by maintaining a good social network; 4) always keep alive the curiosity towards learning about new things and the feeling of having a purpose and a sense of usefulness in life.