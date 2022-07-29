Lory Del Santo: rumors make it known that perhaps the former castaway is single again?

This year’s edition of L’Isola dei Famosi gave the audience some incredible twists. In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about Lory Del Santo. The former shipwreck not only shot zero on some of her former adventure companions as soon as she was eliminated from the island.

But it also has discussed heavily with her boyfriend Marco Cucolo. This splendid relationship that had been going on for many years now seemed to have come to an end. Lory had not forgiven Marco for not having taken his defense on the island and for this reason she had even come to kick him out of the house and close with him forever.

Fortunately, when Marco left the reality show, the two were able to confront and clarifydeciding to get back together and more united than ever. This “armistice”, however, has never convinced the audience of the reality show.

For this reason, all eyes are still on this couple and their alleged crisis. To do re-emerge doubts of viewers is a detail that it’s about Lory and that has absolutely not gone unnoticed. Are Marco and Del Santo back in the air?

Fans of the couple are convinced so, due to the journey that Lory is doing alone. Some time ago, in fact, the woman had revealed, during an interview in the Morning Five News, that she would be flew to America for see his son.

Marco, still recovering from the injury suffered on the island, would have remained in Naples for the surgery. This explanation has no at all convinced the public who immediately assumed that this relationship had finally come to a point.

Fortunately, Lory is always attentive to the world of gossip and immediately intervened to deny all the rumors. No crisis, therefore, between Marco and Lory, the boy is simply waiting to be operated on to finally solve the gallbladder stones.