The farmers from Sinaloa yesterday they managed to get the president of the republic himself to define in Culiacán the price for the production of corn and wheat. The guarantee price that was set for grain is 6,965 pesos, just a few pesos below the 7,000 pesos demanded by the Sinaloan agricultural sector. Nevertheless, the triumph leaves a bitter taste to the peasants, they must have made a massive mobilization at the state level to demand fair prices, even though it was the president of Mexico himself who encouraged the planting of white corn with the promise of providing free fertilizer and the purchase of part of the harvest. This leaves a precedent in the confidence of the sector towards the Federation.

Is the purchase promise agreed yesterday between the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, and the president of the republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, enough? The implications will have to be evaluated. And it is that The biggest risk caused by the overproduction of 6 million tons of white corn is the collapse of prices. The state governor had proposed that Mexican Food Security (Segalmex) buy one million tons at a rate of 6,965 pesos per ton. That has already been settled. It remains for the State Government to obtain the support of the State Congress to buy 40,000 tons more of the production and thereby reduce the pressure on the base price. There would still be 5 million tons of grain to be sold. The question prevails.

“I expected no less,” said yesterday the Secretary of Agriculture in Sinaloa, Jaime Montes Salas, commenting on the purchase agreement promised by the president of the republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He said that the president has always supported the development of Sinaloa and that is a sample. However, not everyone agrees with the official’s statement and there is still a lot to resolve to throw the bells into the air. What is that Sinaloa’s agricultural sector showed enough determination to fight for fairer prices for its production.

Protest at the door, it is what is in the Civil Hospital of Culiacán. Health workers can no longer bear promises and intend to resort to determined pressure so that pay them their corresponding salaries. They say that for several fortnights, the hospital administration has made them wait for the deposit of their salary. Nothing more desperate for the workers, who must work for long and exhausting work days. The Secretary of Health, Cuitláhuac González, should pay more attention to know how the director of the Civil Hospital, Everardo Quevedo Castro, carries out the administration.

Regarding inquiries, the case of the loss of checks in the State Congress points to very serious acts of corruption. While the ASE marks the line and declares itself incompetent in the investigation, the 64th Legislature seems to be striving to bury the case and bury it. The case will give more to talk about.

