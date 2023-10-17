Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

The people involved in the research interacted with the researchers, in almost all stages of sleep, smiling or frowning depending on whether the word they heard was real or invented. These “windows” of connection with the outside world could be used to improve some sleep disorders, but further studies are needed

If you have also happened to interact with other people during sleep, know that you are not the only one. Scientific confirmation that people can r

respond to verbal stimuli in almost all stages of sleep comes from a recent study published on

Nature Neuroscience

.

While further research will be needed, the findings provide a glimpse into the Possibility of

improve some

sleep disorders and also facilitate learning.

Disconnected from the world? The sleep has long been regarded as that period during which the body and mind are at restas if they were disconnected from the world.

The study, conducted by French neuroscientists from the Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital and the Sorbonne Université, revealed that this boundary between wakefulness and sleep and much more permeable than it seems. Researchers have demonstrated, in fact, that people who sleep, during almost all stages of sleepcan “communicate” by detecting and responding to verbal signalsas if “windows of connection” with the outside world were temporarily opened during sleep. See also May 1st, at the Concertone all crazy for 'Willchair'

«Our previous research has shown that two-way communication, from the scholar to the person who dreams and vice versa, is possible during the “lucid” REM sleep (when you are aware of dreaming while asleep

ed) – explains one of the authors of the study, Delphine Oudiette, researcher in Cognitive Neuroscience –. Now we wanted to find out whether these findings could be extended to other sleep stages and to individuals who do not experience lucid dreams.”

The complexity of sleep, between lucidity and unconsciousness Lionel Naccache, neurologist at the Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital and one of the authors of the study, highlights the complexity of sleep: «Our research has shown that waking and sleeping are not stable. On the contrary, we can describe them as a mosaic of conscious and apparently unconscious moments».

Decipher i brain mechanisms underlying these intermediate states between wakefulness and sleep it is essential, as explained by another co-author of the study, Isabelle Arnulf, head of the Sleep Pathology department at the same French hospital: «When these mechanisms are alteredcan be associated with disorders such as sleepwalking, sleep paralysishallucinations, feeling of not sleeping all night or, on the contrary, of being asleep with your eyes open».

I study To explore this avenue, the researchers recruited 49 people – 22 without sleep disorders and 27 patients with narcolepsy, that is, with uncontrollable sleep “attacks” during the day, which often “lucid” dreams and they easily and quickly enter REM sleep (the phase in which lucid dreams occur).

To study participants – monitored with polysomnographic equipmentwhich record brain and heart activity, eye movements and muscle tone – were asked to do a nap. See also Breakfast is also good for the immune system, if we respect biological rhythms

While they slept, the researchers have them subjected to a “lexical decision” test» in which a voice human uttered a series of real and invented words; and was asked to smile or frown depending on what the word was real or invented. Upon awakeningpeople had to report whether or not they had a lucid dream during their nap e if they remembered interacting with someone.

Results «The majority of participants (narcoleptics and non-narcoleptics) have responded correctly to verbal stimuli while continuing to sleep – reports Arnulf –. These events were more frequent during lucid dream episodes, characterized by a high level of awareness; however, we have observed them occasionally in both groups during almost all sleep phases». Except one, for non-narcoleptic people: during slow-wave sleep.

By cross-referencing the physiological and behavioral data with the subjective reports of the participants, the researchers also demonstrated that it is It is possible to foresee the opening of these “windows” of connection with the environmentthat is, i moments when sleepers were able to respond to stimuli: they were in fact announced by an acceleration of brain activity and by physiological indicators usually associated with a rich cognitive activity. See also Covid vaccines, no increase in heart disease risk: the study

Prospects for treating sleep disorders «Our data – explains Nauche – suggest that “lucid” dreamers have a privileged access

to their inner world and that this greater awareness extends to the outside world.” However, the researchers conclude, further research is needed to determine if the frequency

Of

these “windows” of connection with the outside world is related to the quality of sleep and whether they could be used to help treat some sleep disorders or facilitate learning.

«Advanced neuroimaging techniquessuch as magnetoencephalography and intracranial recording of brain activity there will help to better understand brain mechanisms which regulate the behavior of sleepers” concludes Oudiette.

According to the researchers, these windows of connection with the outside world could allow real-time communication with sleepers, which might teach you more about sleep. Furthermore, the new data could help revise the definition of sleep, a state that is perhaps more open to the world and others than we imagined.

You might be interested in:



What to do to sleep well? Hours, sleep quality, naps, furniture: what to know Insomnia: causes, symptoms and remedies to overcome sleepless nights

