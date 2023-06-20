The next World Cup will be played in 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and although the Qualifiers for that World Cup come first, and then the 2024 Copa América, which will also be in the United States, many fans of the Argentine team and Lionel Andrés Messi began to wonder if the star will be able to reach the maximum appointment in conditions, beyond having already removed the thorn of being able to lift that trophy.
What were Messi’s statements about the 2026 World Cup?
“As I said before, I don’t think I will participate in the next World Cup. I haven’t changed my mind about that. I’d like to be there to see it, but I’m not going to participate.”said Lionel Andrés Messi moments ago, in dialogue with China TV, in the prelude to the friendly that he played against Australia with the Argentine team, world champion in Qatar 2022, with a 2-0 victory for the team led by Lionel Scaloni.
Is Lionel Messi going to play in the 2026 World Cup?
You still can’t be that blunt, the chance should not be ruled out that the star from Rosario can play his last World Cup with the Argentine team. Although the sentence was clear and concise, it is an opinion that Leo expresses today and everything can be modified: the human group is fantastic, a necessary renovation is taking place and everyone is delighted with it, and they will surely ask if you are fit to give a hand from its place does it, and if it is from inside the court, much better. He will be 39 years old, and the motivation to become the first player to play in six World Cups in all of history, and also why not to reach Klose as the top scorer in the World Cups (he is 16, Leo 13).
