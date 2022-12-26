Lionel Messi experienced the greatest joy of his sports career in December. He had the pleasure of being champion with the Argentine team in the World Cup and now he is with his family enjoying a well-deserved rest.
The leagues in Europe are already coming back and PSG will play next Wednesday against Racing de Strasbourg. Many wondered if the Argentine was going to be present, but it is clear that will not be part of the call.
Although there was no official announcement, everything indicates that he will stay in Rosario to spend the holidays and neither will he play the match against Lens and the 32nd of the French Cup against Chateauroux.
The idea they have in France is for him to join training the first days of January and the goal is for him to start the game against Angers on January 11. This match will mark his return to France and the beginning of his footballing 2023.
PSG is the leader of French soccer and is on track to win a new title. The big objective they have now is to be able to win the UEFA Champions League and it will not be an easy challenge for them at all.
On February 14 they will play the first leg of the round of 16 against Bayern Munich and the second leg will be on Wednesday, March 8. Will the fifth Champions League arrive for Leo and will his statistics increase in his sports career?
