Lionel Messi is an international soccer idol and his personal life has always been calm, in which there have been few scandals about infidelities or crazy nights and he has always been characterized as a very exemplary athlete.

The same way, Messi has an enviable family and together with his wife Antonela Rocuzzo he has lived unique moments in love, being the ideal couple since they were little.

However, everything would be changing and the beautiful model Onlyfans, Fernanda Campos, Neymar’s ex-lover, who revealed chats with Lionel Messi, where he revealed the player’s flirtation Inter Miami and Argentina national team.

Campos sent a message to Messi with a link and the very interested Argentine responded “where can I find you?” and the beautiful carioca answered that in Brazil.

The truth is Fernanda Campos generates sighs in networks and without a doubt, His sensuality would arouse the interest of any human being and apparently, Messi allowed himself to be seduced, to which many say he could have been unfaithful.

In another publication he explained that the Argentine star liked a story and reacted to it: “Messi saw and liked a story of mine five days ago. Today I liked some of his posts and that’s it, he sent me a message.”

For now, no further details are known about Lionel Messi’s alleged infidelity to his wife Antonela Rocuzzo, his love since youth and with whom he has three children.

