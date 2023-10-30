The organization warned that the number is likely to increase as Israel expands its ground operations.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health recorded the killing of 3,195 children in the Gaza Strip from October 7 to the 29 of the same month.

With more than 1,000 children missing, likely killed and buried under rubble, the total number of victims in the Strip is likely to increase.

In the West Bank, which is not witnessing the same fighting as in Gaza, 33 children were killed.

On the other hand, the Israeli Ministry of Health recorded the killing of 19 children.

The total number of children killed exceeds the total number of casualties recorded, on an annual basis, in conflicts in more than 20 countries since 2019.

Children constitute more than 40 percent of the total death toll in the Gaza Strip, and more than 30 percent of the total death toll in the West Bank, Gaza, and Israel.

In addition to the dead, there are about 6,360 children injured in Gaza, and in the West Bank the number of injured children is 180, while in Israel the number is about 74.

As the fighting continues, and Israel intends to expand its ground operations in the Gaza Strip, it is expected that more child casualties will occur.

In addition, the severe shortage of food and medical aid further aggravates the situation and increases the number of victims of all ages, especially children and the elderly.