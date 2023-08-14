In recent years, the question has been raised: has MLS already surpassed Liga MX? Due to the results produced by the selection of USA in view of Mexicowithout forgetting the CONCACAF Champions Leaguewhere Seattle Sounders beat cougarsalthough again the concachampions returned to Mexico when Lion surpassed Los Angeles FC.
For many, this League Cup 2023 It was the perfect setting to show that Mexican soccer is still above North American soccer, however, the Mexican teams were quickly eliminated, leaving only Rayados on the road, against Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union and inter miami. Thanks to the results, the Mexican excuse has been to have played the tournament as a visitor, without the teams from the MLS travel so much
More news about the Leagues Cup
Now, 18 clubs were present from Mexico, while 29 appeared from the United States and Canada. If we talk about direct duels between MX League and MLS, 17 have been victories for the Aztecs, with 16 for the North Americans and 12 draws. Of those twelve matches, 5 penalty shootouts ended with a Mexican triumph and the other 7 with the Americans and Canadians winning, so the balance is somewhat in their favor.
Ultimately, it cannot be said that the MLS is totally superior to MX League, especially because they had much more teams, added to the fact that they had the town on their side. And now it only remains to be seen if Monterey He is capable of taking the title despite being the only Aztec who remains alive.
Of the four survivors, striped He is the only one with five victories, since he prevailed in the two Group Phase clashes, as well as in the following brackets. Nashville He also added six points in the first phase, but in the round of 16 and 16, he had to go to penalties, while in the quarterfinals he thrashed. inter miami He took all six points in the Group Phase, while in the round of 16 he went to penalties. Finally, Philadelphia Union He had no problems in the first phase, but in the round of 16 he had to go to penalties.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Liga #MLS #superior #numbers #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply