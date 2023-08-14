🦁🏆 LEÓN IS CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CHAMPION! 🦁🏆 FIRST INTERNATIONAL TITLE FOR THE EMERALD! They beat LAFC 3-1 on aggregate to establish themselves in Concacaf https://t.co/KwboremTp6 pic.twitter.com/EWusGdDEjb — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) June 5, 2023

It will officially be @Rayados against MLS. The MX League is in the hands of Monterrey. COME ON! Further: https://t.co/WyXEgVdYUK pic.twitter.com/1QPmNWVgTx – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 12, 2023

Of the four survivors, striped He is the only one with five victories, since he prevailed in the two Group Phase clashes, as well as in the following brackets. Nashville He also added six points in the first phase, but in the round of 16 and 16, he had to go to penalties, while in the quarterfinals he thrashed. inter miami He took all six points in the Group Phase, while in the round of 16 he went to penalties. Finally, Philadelphia Union He had no problems in the first phase, but in the round of 16 he had to go to penalties.