It is more than obvious that FC Barcelona is not going through its best moment, fighting for the Champions League zone in LaLiga, eliminated from the Europa League and eliminated in the Copa del Rey, and from the club’s board they are aware of this because of what they are doing the duties so that in the next few years the whole of Barcelona will return to the way it was a few seasons ago.
Already this year there has been some improvement with the appearance of talents like Nico or Gavi who join the new talents that were already there like Pedri or Ansu Fati. They have also been able to move in the winter market bringing great reinforcements to the squad such as Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and a familiar face of the club, Dani Alves. But still there is still work ahead for FC Barcelona.
From within the club, one of the positions to improve for next season is that of center forward, and several names have been mentioned that are on the club’s agenda, such as Haaland’s, although it seems that Barcelona will not be his next destination, and that of Bayern Munich’s Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski. The player ends his contract with the club in June 2023 and if he does not renew with the German team, his price could be reduced.
But, is Lewandowski the final piece of the puzzle that FC Barcelona is missing? If the objective is to seek immediate performance, it is obvious that Lewandowski would be of great help to the club, he is one of the best scorers at the moment, the problem is if a profile with more future ahead is sought, such as Darwin Núñez. Despite the effectiveness of the Pole, he is 34 years old.
In the event that immediate performance is sought, another thing to observe is the price for which it would come. If it is around 30 million euros it would be a great move, in the event that it is around 60, perhaps the best option is to keep Aubameyang, an age similar to that of the Pole and he has gelled well in the squad scoring goals.
#Lewandowski #piece #Barcelona
Leave a Reply