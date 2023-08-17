The world champion Lionel Andrés Messi has revolutionized Inter Miami of the United States in all aspects, not only financially with the impressive increase in jersey sales and rapid ticket sales, among other aspects, but also in football. , where it is already in the end of the League Cup after beating the Philadelphia Union 4-1, with another great goal from him.
However, the news the day after this historic qualification for the final match has nothing to do with that tournament itself, but with the mythical Copa Libertadores de América.
Will Leo Messi play in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores?
It is that, according to the journalist Hugo Balassone, the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia would have invited to the contest, at the request of CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez, to Inter Miamiin order to have the Argentine star in the next Copa Libertadores, which would be something unprecedented in his magnificent career, and without a doubt it would enhance the most important competition in America at the club level.
The news comes amid the confirmation of Inter’s qualification to the Concacaf Champions Cup (popularly known as concachampions) for the first time in the club’s history.
Will there be space on the calendar to play the two tournaments? Will the dream of many to see Messi play the Libertadores come true? Everything remains to be seen…
