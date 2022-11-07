Rafa Leao, tomorrow in Cremona, should start from the bench: this is Stefano Pioli’s intention. In his place, Ante Rebic is ready.

The reason for choosing the Rossoneri coach? The tiredness shown in the latest releases from the Portuguese. This season he has already put together 1,361 minutes, 18 appearances in total with a tally of 6 goals and 9 assists. In short, Leao, however ready to take over in the second half if needed, should catch his breath and recover precious energy.