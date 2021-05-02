In Turkey, police detained the “right hand” of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the liquidated leader of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization banned in Russia. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the local edition.

In Istanbul, in the Atasehir district, a special operation was carried out. It was attended by police officers and members of the national intelligence organization.

The militant was under surveillance for a long time. On the appointed day, when he left the house, he was detained by the security forces. The police searched his apartment. The terrorist also seized communications, digital materials and photographs in which he was depicted with a raised sword.

According to the investigation, the detainee ended up in Turkey several years ago, he entered the territory with a forged document. For three years, his name was listed in the “red bulletin” of Interpol. The militant was responsible for the military infrastructure of IS and actively helped in organizing terrorist attacks in Syria.

In April, it became known that the so-called Emir of the Tiger, one of the leaders of IS, had been caught in Iraq. In May last year, Iraqi security forces also announced the capture of another terrorist.

On October 27, 2019, then US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.