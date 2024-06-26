Home page politics

Shortly before the first round of the parliamentary elections in France, the conservative Republicans are falling apart. The news ticker for the French election.

Paris – France is experiencing a very short election campaign of just over two weeks after the dissolution of the National Assembly and is expected to subsequently see a shift to the right. The conservative French Republican Party is continuing to disintegrate. Former deputy party leader Aurélien Pradié has since announced the founding of a new party: “The party is dead, it no longer reaches its voters,” he told the newspaper The Depêche (Issue of 26 June).

Right-wing populists dominate Survey on the French election

The right-wing populist Rassemblement National (RN) party is ahead in recent polls with 36 percent, but is far from an absolute majority. If an absolute majority is achieved, RN party leader Jordan Bardella will lay claim to the office of head of government. The president can theoretically appoint whoever he wants – but he is dependent on his head of government being able to get a majority.

Before French election: Politicians distance themselves from Macron

Macron has already manoeuvred himself out of difficult situations several times – for example after the yellow vest crisis or after the protests against pension reform. He has repeatedly ruled out resigning. However, the people of France are increasingly less convinced by his promises that he will change his style of government.

RN leader Jordan Bardella with mentor Marine Le Pen (photo from 2022) © Jonathan Rebboah/PanoramiC/Imago

Macron, who cannot run for president again in 2027, has so far avoided grooming a possible successor. The possible candidates from his own camp used the short parliamentary election campaign for their own purposes: Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe visibly distanced themselves from Macron.

Experts see Marine Le Pen as Winner the French election

But probably no one is as well prepared for a presidential election as the right-wing populist Marine Le Pen, who has already won three presidential campaigns and wants to run again in 2027. If Macron were to one day hand over the reins of office to her, he would have failed in one of the most important goals of his term in office: keeping the right-wing populists out of power in France. (Editorial with news agency material)