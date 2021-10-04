fromAndreas Schmid conclude

Martin Schulz and Armin Laschet lost federal elections as candidates for chancellor. The SPD politician now has clear advice for the CDU leader.

Munich – In the last two federal elections, a candidate for chancellor from the Aachen region ran. Both lost. In 2017, SPD man Martin Schulz from Würselen (15 kilometers from Aachen) had to admit defeat to Angela Merkel. Now the Aachen-born Union candidate Armin Laschet landed behind Olaf Scholz. After the election result, which was disastrous for the Union, criticism of Laschet is growing. Martin Schulz now advises him to withdraw.

Bundestag election: Schulz criticizes Laschet – “cannot claim to lead the country”

Schulz cannot understand that Laschet has not yet resigned. “I cannot understand the doggedness of Armin Laschet,” said the SPD politician Picture on sunday. “Anyone who gets a minus of 9 percent in a federal election cannot claim to lead the country.”

Schulz refers to the fact that Laschet and the CDU / CSU are currently conducting explorations with the FDP and the Greens. The Union meets with the FDP on Sunday evening (October 3, 6:30 p.m.), followed by talks with the Greens on Tuesday (October 5). It is about sounding out a Jamaica coalition for which there are majorities – as well as for a continuation of the grand coalition of the SPD and CDU / CSU.

“Laschet clings to the Jamaica perspective because he believes that is his life insurance,” says Schulz. That leads to a “hanging game in the Union”. The presumption of the former SPD candidate for Chancellor: “If there was no theoretical possibility of Jamaica, Laschet would have been forced to resign by his own people. None of his enemies have really come out of cover yet, because none of them want to be the bad guy. ”Schulz did not give any specific names.

Bundestag election: Schulz advises Laschet to withdraw – “his advisors should make that clear to him”

For Laschet, it should now be about processing the results of the Bundestag election, says Schulz: “He has to find his own way to deal with it. From a political point of view, his advisors should make it clear to him that his claims are constructed and that he is damaging himself and his party. “

Schulz and Laschet know each other not only because of their common home. Both sat in the European Parliament at the same time. The relationship between the two politicians is considered professional, in an interview with the Augsburger Allgemeine Schulz praised Laschet as “a man who had to overcome and has overcome a lot of resistance”. In a broadcast by Markus Lanz that year, Schulz first described Laschet as a “provincial politician”, rowed back and finally called his North Rhine-Westphalian colleague “actually a nice guy”. When asked whether he was sorry for Laschet in the current situation, Schulz answered in an interview with the Image on Sunday: “No. Why should I feel sorry for him? “

Bundestag election: what will happen to Armin Laschet after the Bundestag election?

The political future of Armin Laschet is still unclear. If the 60-year-old should end the Jamaica negotiations without a result, the Union is threatened with the opposition. Then Laschet can no longer be held as CDU party leader. There are already politicians who register ambitions for office. If Laschet is voted out of office as CDU boss, the only prestigious office that remains is the parliamentary group chairmanship and thus the task of the opposition leader. But there is currently Ralph Brinkhaus in the way.

The freshly re-elected parliamentary group leader counted his own party leader sharply after the election and made clear with a view to Laschet’s political future. “He will definitely not run for chairman of the parliamentary group if we go into opposition. In this respect, I’m not a placeholder and I don’t feel that way either. “

Bundestag election: “Suddenly in the last row”? Is the fate of Schulz lazy?

Laschet ruled out going back to North Rhine-Westphalia even before the general election. Another prime minister is supposed to be. For Laschet that means that he has to be content with the job as an ordinary member of the Bundestag. Laschet moved into the Bundestag via the state list of the NRW CDU. He’s doing like Schulz. After the lost election in 2017, he resigned from office as party leader and sat in the Bundestag without a ministerial office. “I don’t want to hide it, that was difficult. When you suddenly sit in the back row. ”

Schulz did not run for this federal election; he is currently chairman of the SPD-affiliated Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung. After his furious rise to candidate for chancellor, the longtime European politician seems to be disappearing more and more from the political scene. A scenario that Laschet is now also blooming? (as)