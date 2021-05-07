ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Because he expects the Union to go bankrupt in the 2021 federal election? CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet apparently has an emergency plan in NRW. That doesn’t suit everyone.

Berlin / Düsseldorf – The Union is simply not coming to rest. The chancellor question between Bavaria’s Markus Söder (CSU) and North Rhine-Westphalia state chief Armin Laschet (CDU) was only clarified in a polarizing power struggle. Now it is apparently rumbling in the ranks of the CDU in North Rhine-Westphalia – that is, where Laschet (still) has the say. Reports suggest: It is possible that the candidate for chancellor is already using a trick to keep the withdrawal to NRW open.

First point of contention: like that mirror reported that a power struggle for the Laschet successor has broken out in the largest German state (around 17.9 million inhabitants). Accordingly, three party grandees want to become CDU regional chief (in) and prime minister (in): Ina Schnarrenbach, Minister for Home, Local Affairs, Building and Equality; Interior Minister Herbert Reul and Transport Minister Hendrik Wüst.

Armin Laschet (CDU) in North Rhine-Westphalia: Is the Union’s candidate for chancellor holding a back door?

A black-yellow coalition of CDU and FDP will rule in NRW until May 2022. In the event of Laschet’s victory in the federal election in 2021, a transitional head of government would have to come from Düsseldorf – or a new boss. The mirror quotes Minister Wüst with the words: “One thing is clear: We in North Rhine-Westphalia will not repeat a theater like the one in Berlin over the past few days.” However, it is currently unclear whether this plan will be fulfilled.

We will not repeat a theater like the one in Berlin.

Because: there is obviously a second point of contention. As the Southgerman newspaper and the mirror According to reports, the current CDU state chairman Laschet plans to postpone a state party conference originally planned for early summer into October. Allegedly to enable a face-to-face event with as many delegates as possible in the coronavirus pandemic as the pace of corona vaccination progresses.

Armin Laschet’s candidacy for Chancellor in the 2021 federal election – unrest in the CDU in North Rhine-Westphalia

The SZ writes, on the other hand, that Laschet wanted to prevent the 45-year-old Wüst from becoming the new CDU state chief – with which he could run as the party’s top candidate for the state election in 2022. Laschet wanted to keep a back door open in the event of an electoral camp, both reports said. And that doesn’t suit everyone in the North Rhine-Westphalian CDU.

According to mirror The native of Aachen had originally promised to move to Berlin even in the event of a defeat in the federal election in 2021 (September 26, 2021). But this is now on the brink. In circles of the NRW CDU, however, he was accused of taking care of his successor too late. For rather desperate power tactical considerations? Remarks by Reul also recently pointed in this direction.

Armin Laschet: No chance against Annalena Baerbock? Setback in polls for the 2021 federal election

The youngest ARD-Germany trend is likely to worry the Union when it comes to the successor to long-time Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). The Greens around Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock were – as of May 6 – far ahead of Laschet and CDU / CSU. In this Sunday question, the Union came to just 23 percent.

Baerbock and the Greens, on the other hand, are at 26 percent – and could ultimately try to form a government. It will be exciting in the coming months. In the covenant. In NRW. And for Laschet. (pm)