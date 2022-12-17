from Andrea Ghiselli

This substance, which is rich in mother’s milk, is protective for the baby. Its level of usefulness in adults is still being studied

There is a lot of talk about lactoferrin, which many use as a supplement to strengthen the immune system. Can you explain to me how it works? I’ve read that it binds to iron to increase its presence in the body: what happens to those who use the supplement having a low iron level?

He answers Andrea Ghisellidirector of the 1st level Master in Food Science and Applied Dietetics, Unitelma Sapienza, Rome (GO TO THE FORUM)

We talk a lot about it and, as often happens when we talk a lot about one thing, even inappropriately. Lactoferrin is a glycoprotein naturally produced by the mammary gland It is therefore present in large quantities in milk. It has powerful antibacterial and antiviral activities it is one of the components through which mammals protect their puppies, which at birth are completely devoid of defenses, having not yet had the opportunity to develop their own immunity (which will then be stimulated by the various pathogens they will encounter during growth). In other words, since infants are unable to provide for themselves, mother's milk takes care of it, especially the first, to give a coarse but very effective protection. so important that, in very concentrated quantities, it is found in colostrum, that is, the first milk that the mother begins to produce already during pregnancy and which lasts in the first week of breastfeeding. From the very first feedings, the infant takes lactoferrin (and not only this obviously), in quantities such as to protect it in the first delicate moments of development.

As the child grows, lactoferrin loses importance because the child begins to respond to pathogens with your own immune system and to consume other foods, in addition to milk. In adults, the function of lactoferrin is quite controversial, even as a supplement. On the other hand, in children, even older ones, lactoferrin supplementation can be used, both orally and by intestinal infusion, to treat some specific infectious diseases. Lactoferrin hit the headlines in the first moments of the Covid-19 pandemic, a critical moment in which remedies were sought to defend against the terrible attack on the respiratory tract. The substance, in fact, was proposed as one of many antiviral weapons available to improve the prognosis of Covid patients. At the basis of this alleged activity there are a couple of mechanisms through which lactoferrin acts: one is what you remember, that is it sequesters the iron by removing it from the availability of the viruswhich is thus more difficult to bind to cell membranes to enter the cell and use its systems to reproduce.

Another action direct binding to bacterial cell walls and virus capsules, thus making them weaker; in the case of Covid, lactoferrin also binds to the receptor that the virus uses to enter the cell and start reproducing. For these multiple mechanisms, which in theory exert a protective effect, the substance had a lot of fame when we didn't know which fish to take to face the pandemic, or at least limit the damage. Despite the theoretical premises, however, in practice there was no strong evidence of any protective effect, there are rather indications that would require in-depth studies. Finally, to clarify any possible doubts, lactoferrin is not iron by itself, but (like all proteins to which it belongs) able to bind and transport it. To answer your last question, having low iron does not interfere with the actions of the supplement.