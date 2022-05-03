And the Spanish newspaper, “Marca”, said that artist Ora Eto’o, who is a close friend of Mbappe, posted on his Instagram account pictures from the heart of the Paris star’s home.

In one of the published photos, the artist thanked the 23-year-old player for giving him a signed T-shirt. In the background, a shelf with some Mbappe trophies packed and laminated appeared, along with cardboard boxes, and also covered newspapers talking about him.

This image indicates that the young player is collecting his valuables, which means that he is preparing to move to a new house, according to “Marca”.

And the famous Spanish newspaper revealed that what is certain is that the future of Mbappe will be determined soon, noting that the French player will announce his decision before the end of May.

Paris Saint-Germain will play its last game of the season on May 21, after which Mbappe is expected to announce his plans for next season.

Although French reports talk about the possibility of Mbappe renewing his contract with the “Capital of Lights” team, the current data all indicate that the player will end up in Real Madrid.