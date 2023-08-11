The Mbappé soap opera is more latent than ever. The Frenchman continues with the idea in his head of fulfilling his contract with PSG, while the club is firm with his decision: renewal, or sale. It is Kylian who has to decide what to do at this time. At the moment he is still apart in first team training and is in that group of ”undesirables”, to which Neymar Jr and Marco Verratti have just joined.
What is the latest information we have on Kylian Mbappé?
From France, the latest news suggests that there was a short meeting last Tuesday between Nasser Al Khelaifi and Kylian where the Frenchman assured him that he would not leave the club this summer. He does not even want to sign for Real Madrid according to this information from L’Equipe, he wants to fulfill his contract to the letter and go out as a free agent next summer.
What atmosphere is expected in the Parque de los Príncipes?
As it has already happened on numerous occasions, the ultras of PSG are going to play a fundamental role as they already did in their day with Neymar. A hostile environment is expected against Mbappé who may be banned from entering the stadium, as reported by RMC Sport journalist Julien Laurens.
Will Kylian Mbappé play this Saturday with PSG?
The answer is a resounding NO. Under no circumstances will Mbappé put on the PSG shirt as long as he does not renew his contract until 2025 or later. The club’s pulse has not trembled with him: he has disappeared from all advertising campaigns, he has withdrawn his shirt from the official store, he has not appeared on media day…
How can this situation be resolved?
At the moment the only solution that there is is for Real Madrid to appear in the last days of the market and offer for the Frenchman. At the moment the white club has not lifted a single finger for the French star. Everything seems to be a strategy to lower its price to the maximum.
