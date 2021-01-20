The first part of Avatar is one of the most loved series in the history of Nickelodeon. When i arrive to Netflix, became a trend and generated conversation on social networks. However, KorraThe sequel did not come so immediately and that caused some discomfort.

Time passed and Netflix added series of Korra to his content offering and just as many fans applauded his addition to the streaming service, there were those who flatly endured his arrival.

The problem that a sector of the audience of Avatar with Korra it is her development as a character since she is considered ‘unbearable’. The protagonist does not let herself, she is contested and has a very special personality that is worth appreciating during her series.

we need to have a conversation about how traits that are loved and actively celebrated in male characters (arrogance, stubbornness, being hotheaded) are considered “obnoxious” flaws in their female counterparts https://t.co/545EazX2Po – love (@karazrell) January 18, 2021 ‘We need to have a conversation about how traits that are actively loved and celebrated in male characters (arrogance, stubbornness, being hotheaded) are considered ‘nasty’ flaws in their female counterparts.‘.

Now, just as there are the complainants, there are also those who do not hesitate to defend Korra over and over again because it is different, it is out of the mold, it has something to offer and that makes it more special.

Korra and the expanded world of Avatar

It’s worth admitting that thanks to the fans, Korra and the entire Avatar universe are alive and well. Sometimes they are cosplays, in others they are stories and in other cases, official stories that can be appreciated through comics and books.

It is through this medium, that of the comics, that the romantic story of Korra managed to transcend beyond the screen and we can know a little more about her. This may not be enough for some, but it fills a void of other fans.

