Two of the most controversies of the 23rd day of LaLiga Santander it was the offside of Griezmann and Mendy. Both very fair. But the VAR was right in signaling them and invalidating the goals of Messi and the madridista.

Despite the anger of Koeman and Barcelona, who consider that both Messi because they consider that it did not exist offside, the VAR had proof and evidence that it did exist. Although the image broadcast on television showed that it was very fair and was hardly appreciated. That was the only mistake of the VAR, do not send the television signal a zoom shot of the offside so that the fans will appreciate it better. That is the guideline of the Arbitration Committee, imitate tennis and send the action closer once the lines are drawn. In the case of offside of Mendy, the VAR himself sent the image without the line of the Madrid player, so that the shot could be seen cleaner.

Regarding the debate on fattening the lines that are drawn so as not to correct the referee if they are mounted one on top of the other, they explain to AS that these lines do not have a specific thickness. They depend on the type of camera that captured the action and the type of shot. All the shots are used to trace the jurisdiction of the game.