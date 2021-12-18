Klonoa continues to be the protagonist of rumors about his possible return, which in this case would be suggested by another trademark registration from Bandai Namco, this time regarding the territory of the United Kingdom.

It is not the first time this has happened: last September the publisher had registered the trademark of Klonoa in Japan for a couple of mysterious titles, namely “Waffuu Encore” and “1 & 2 Encore”, but since then there have been no updates on the status of the series, which for the moment remains silent among the intellectual properties stopped for a long time in that of Bandai Namco.

Again, the title in question is rather bizarre: it is Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, which suggests a new chapter or perhaps a sort of spin-off series but based on the same character or on his world of reference.

Klonoa: Door to Phantomile in the 2009 Wii remake

However, it is difficult to draw precise information from clues of this kind, however there seems to be at least the will, on the part of Bandai Namco, to preserve the brand for the future.

The original Klonoa: Door to Phantomile was released on the first PlayStation in 1997, achieved some success in terms of criticism and public favor but the sales were never exciting, which has always made it difficult to start a series , which, however, was composed with a direct sequel and some spin-offs for the Game Boy Advance. There was also a remake of Klonoa on Wii in 2008 by the Paon team.