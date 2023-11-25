Atlético Nacional was crowned champion of the 2023 Colombia Cup and in the penalty shootout, the team led by Jhon Jairo Bodmer beat Millonarios 5-4, with another great performance by their goalkeeper Kevin Mier, the hero of the title. He converted a key penalty and then saved a penalty from Édgar Guerra that ended up giving the Purslanes their sixth trophy.

After that magical night for Kevin Mier, the interest of some international clubs in his services skyrocketed and one of the teams that came to light was River Plate, who would be closely following the news of the 23-year-old goalkeeper and is looking for Franco Armani’s replacement, recalling an operation that the two clubs already carried out a few years ago.

Franco Armani at his farewell to Atlético Nacional. Photo: Joaquín Guillermo Ossa / CEET

Given the possibility of going to the team Martin Demichelis, goalkeeper Kevin Mier cleared up those doubts and confirmed in an interview with ESPN F90that there is interest on the part of the cross-band club, but made it clear that they have not contacted him, but Atlético Nacional is the one that will make the final decision.

“Yes, there is an interest on their part, but it is their decision as to what they want to do,” mentioned Kevin Mier.

For now, we will have to wait if Nacional finally decides to analyze River Plate’s interest, although Mier made it clear that, although he has hopes of going abroad, he is still focused on finishing the year well with the purslane institution.

Training of the Colombian National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

