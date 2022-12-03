Home page politics

After Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taipei, the Taiwan crisis escalated in the summer. Her possible successor also wants to visit the island. Will China Respond With Military Maneuvers Again?

Munich/Beijing/Washington – “China has lied. Millions have died.” This quote does not come from ex-US President Donald Trump, who was only too happy to distract attention from his own failure in the corona pandemic and preferred to blame Beijing for the high death toll in the United States United States put in your shoes. but from Kevin McCarthy, Republican like Trump and member of the US House of Representatives for almost 16 years. If you scroll through McCarthy’s Twitter feed, you will find many such sentences. “One of the greatest threats to America’s future is China,” writes the 57-year-old, for example, or: “You can’t trust China – that’s that.”

Kevin McCarthy, father of two, campaigned against abortion rights and universal marriage and denied climate change for years. Very early on he was a supporter of donald trump. With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, McCarthy began, in the style of Trump, against the government in Beijing to hand out, which he blamed for the “Chinese coronavirus”. He later shared Trump’s tale of the allegedly stolen election victory.

So far, McCarthy’s verbal jabs at China have mostly gone unheard, both in Washington and in Beijing. He wasn’t important enough. But that is likely to change next year, when the politician from Bakersfield, California, is likely to be elected Chairman of the US House of Representatives. In the recent midterm elections, Republicans won a majority of seats in the US House of Representatives; Nancy Pelosipreviously Chairwoman of the House of Representatives, has already announced her retirement.

McCarthy is planning a trip to Taiwan – an answer from China is certain

Pelosi in August provoked the biggest crisis between China and the US in decades, when she visited Taiwan for a day and night – the democratically governed island nation and US ally that Beijing claims as its own. China responded to the flying visit with extensive military maneuvers in the region and ended talks with the US on issues such as climate change and trade issues. Only with the meeting between US President Joe Biden and China’s head of state Xi Jinping At the G20 summit in Bali, some relaxation returned to relations between the two superpowers.

However, McCarthy could soon cause new upsets between Beijing and Washington. Because the Republican announced that he wanted to travel to Taiwan, just like Pelosi. “As spokesman for House of Representatives I would love to do that,” McCarthy said at the end of July Wall Street Journal. Even then it was foreseeable that the republican would achieve a majority in the House of Representatives. A response from China is certain if McCarthy actually steps off the plane in Taipei next year. “Beijing cannot afford not to do anything, and it will no doubt use any visit as an excuse for more missile testing,” said Andrew Small of the German Marshall Fund, a US think tank Frankfurter Rundschau by IPPEN.MEDIA.

However, the China expert expects Beijing to react less drastically than during Pelosi’s visit in the summer. Because while China was also angry that Biden did not prevent the visit of his Democratic party friend Pelosi, this argument does not apply to Republican McCarthy. “To a certain extent, China sees that,” Small said.

The US wants to help Taiwan in a Chinese attack – but how?

Ultimately, however, the general political climate will probably decide whether Beijing will fire rockets near Taiwan again during McCarthy’s visit to Taipei. And there are currently no signs of relaxation, even if the G20 meeting between Xi and Biden was able to reopen some frozen communication channels. Because if there’s one thing that unites Republicans and Democrats, it’s their support for Taiwan — and a tough stance on Beijing.

McCarthy demands that the US help the Taiwanese “defend themselves against the Chinese Communist Party’s ruthless aggression.” Officially, the US has so far only supplied the Taiwanese with defensive weapons; Washington has deliberately left open whether they would also intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack – conflicting signals have recently come from the White House. “McCarthy probably means both,” believes China expert Small. Much is at stake for the US, not just its reputation as a superpower. Taiwan is also the world’s top maker of advanced computer chips, which are also found in products made by US companies such as Apple and Tesla.

Beyond the question of Taiwan, McCarthy is pursuing a drastic China course. “China is the number one country when it comes to intellectual property theft,” he said in a recent interview with Fox News television and announced that he would form a special committee on China in the House of Representatives. “We will put an end to this and no longer allow the government to sit back and let China do what they are doing to America.” China’s state newspaper Global Times reacted promptly to McCarthy’s suggestion: The Republican’s main concern is “gaining political capital,” according to an anonymously written opinion piece.

McCarthy: Not only China is his opponent

For Kevin McCarthy, the political opponent sits not only in Beijing’s Zhongnanhai government complex, but also in the White House. He repeatedly accuses the Biden government of letting China get away with it, most recently criticizing the US President for not supporting the Chinese protests against the zero-Covid policy decisively enough. A strange argument. Because the trade war with the People’s Republic, which Donald Trump once started, Biden is continuing with undiminished severity. Most recently, he even escalated the conflict when he banned US companies from supplying technologically advanced computer chips to China. Beijing could thus fall far behind the USA in the development of supercomputers and artificial intelligence.

“One can hardly say that the Democrats are too soft on China,” agrees China expert Small. He suspects that in the future McCarthy will simply claim that the Biden government’s tough course on China is his credit – because it is the Republicans who are keeping the pressure on the White House. McCarthy can be sure that he will resonate with voters: According to a survey by the Pew Research Center, more than 80 percent have a negative view of the People’s Republic.