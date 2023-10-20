Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny They would have a romantic relationship, according to various foreign media, who captured them at different social events and even kissing. Both artists were not intimidated by the presence of the public and they shined together. However, a recent photo of Jenner is going around the world, since it would indicate that the clan model kardashian I would be expecting a baby from the interpreter ‘New baby’.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner on one of their outings. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

Is Kendall Jenner pregnant?

Kendall Jenner It is seen that, in a photo, she is carrying a brown purse and wearing a black dress that highlights her supposed advanced pregnancy, while she covers her face with her hands and wears black glasses. However, not everything is as it seems. The truth is that the camera captured just the moment when a woman in black jeans passes behind Kendall, Therefore, the back of his pants seemed to be her belly.

The alleged pregnancy of Kendall Jenner is due to a optical illusion, a product of the sequence of images captured by the paparazzi in Los Angeles. For the moment, and as is known, she and Bad Bunny They would not be expecting a child.

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny in a relationship?

Neither Kendall nor Benito have confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship. In fact, Bad Bunny dared to mention her ex-partner Gabriela Berlingeri in one of her songs. However, the artists were caught kissing; Therefore, it is presumed that they would have an affair. In addition, the cameras recorded them, on more than one occasion, when they were together at different social events.

How did the rumors of a romance between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner start?

According to the medium The Sun USAon February 18, speculation began about a possible relationship between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner: They were caught entering a restaurant in Los Angeles, only this time in the company of Canadian Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin. Both left the place separately to distract the press.