Close proximity to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are often in the news. Recently, Katrina was spotted wearing shorts and a hoodie in Mumbai. Katrina had carefully made a hair bun. All was well that suddenly people noticed. Actually Vicky Kaushal also has this type of hoodie.

Vicky Kaushal has put photos in similar hoodies

In early 2020, Vicky Kaushal posted a picture on social media wearing a similar hoodie. Vicky had zipped up to the top. Now the thing to think about is whether Katrina wore Vicky Kaushal’s hoodie or Vicky Kaushal wore her. Or it could be that both of them bought matching hoodies.



The coming year is busy for Katrina and Vicky

Talking about the work front, the coming year for both Katrina and Vicky is going to be quite busy. Production of 5 Kat’s films is about to begin. At the same time, Vicky also has many films. There were also reports that Vicky and Kat are going to do a film together, however, this could not happen due to Katrina’s busy schedule.