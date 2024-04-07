Season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' has entered the countdown to its premiere and fans are eager to know how the historic series will continue. Over the last month, the production of America TV issued various trailers, which not only gave us a small preview of what its new installment will be, but also increased the audience's expectations.

But this long wait of just over three months since the end of 'AFHS 10' It also caused his followers to fill social networks with various rumors, which, at least some, could be true. One of those that could come true is the one that indicates that Karime Scander will not continue in fiction, as stated by the Bolivian press. Will it be true?

Karime Scander leaves 'At the bottom there is room'?

After the different rumors that indicated his departure, Bolivian media confirmed that Karime Scander will no longer be part of the new season of 'There is room at the bottom'. Such is the case of the media Tele Bolivia, which assured that the 25-year-old actress, who plays Alessia Montalbán, would leave fiction.

The Bolivian press assured the departure of Karime Scander from 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' for its 11th season. Photo: capture Facebook

This would not only add to the rumors that already exist on social networks, but also to the previews issued by the same series, which showed us the possible burial of Alessia, after suffering an attack in the final episode of season 10.

This uncertainty regarding the permanence of the character led the actress to express herself and, in an interview with Trome, she indicated that she does not know what will happen to her character. “It's a mystery what will happen. Every day, people ask me if I will return to the series, especially after how we ended last year,” she noted.

“With everything that has come out, there are many unknowns about my character. I know they have already started recording and are working hard,” Scander added, without confirming whether or not he will continue on. 'There is room at the bottom'.

What happened to Alessia in 'At the bottom there is room 2023'?

The doubts about the appearance of Karime Scander in 'At the bottom there is room 2024' It is because Alessia, her character, suffered a severe attack in the final episode of the previous season. She received a stab in the back from Benjamín, who intended to hurt Cristóbal, after he snatched July's love from her.

After the attack, Alessia fell to the ground and caught the attention of everyone at Macarena and Mike's party, as well as the uncertainty of whether she will live or not. At the moment, the series broadcast some previews that would suggest that the attack that Alessia suffered would have been lethal, which could have caused her death.

When does 'At the bottom there is room 2024' start?

All fans' questions will be resolved when season 11 of 'There is room at the bottom' will premiere on Monday, April 8, 2024 at its usual time, 8:40 p.m. Currently, it is unknown if said launch episode will be one hour as usually happens, or if it will be a special edition and will extend its broadcast.