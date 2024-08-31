Is it the stubbornness of old age? A stubborn failure to acknowledge everything that is essential for everyone else? In a major interview about his life’s work, which will be published next week by Suhrkamp Verlag, Jürgen Habermas insists on his criticism of the West’s actions in the Ukraine war. He finds that “the consciousness of the political elites in the West is increasingly being taken over by the logic of war” and warns against a “relapse into a bellicist mentality” that relies only on military rather than diplomatic means.