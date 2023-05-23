Julian Quinones He is one of the best players in the MX League currently. The Colombian striker has found continuity in Atlas and has shown great growth in recent years. In the Clausura 2023 tournament, he was the leader of the Zorros and competed for the scoring title until the last day. His great performance has made the most powerful teams in Mexican soccer have him on their agenda.
In the last few hours, the version that the element originating from Magüí Payán, Colombia, has already signed with the America clubHowever, this information has not yet been officially confirmed.
Through her social networks, journalist Ashley Gm, a collaborator with TV Azteca and ADN40, reported that Quiñones “will be a new player for the Águilas.” This report stated that América would have offered Federico Viñas as part of the deal.
In this sense, Julio Ibáñez, a reporter for the TUDN network, came out to deny this statement. The Club América insider mentioned that “at this moment there is nothing from the red and black to the Coapa team.”
In summary, it seems that América is interested in hiring Quiñones in this summer market, but so far it has not yet launched a formal offer for his services.
Las Águilas would have to present a more interesting offer than those of Cruz Azul and Monterrey to ensure their hiring.
