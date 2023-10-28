Jude Bellingham is being considered the best midfielder in the world, and rightly so.
After his successful spell at Borussia Dortmund, the England international has turned the Santiago Bernabéu into his playground and cannot stop scoring for Real Madrid following his successful transfer in the summer of 2023.
While the team’s successes seem all but guaranteed, given Madrid’s consistent success in the Champions League and strong start to La Liga in 2023/24, there are hopes that Bellingham can become the first English winner of the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001.
More news about the Ballon d’Or
Although the 2023 ceremony may be too early for the Three Lions star to be crowned the best player in the world, his electrifying start to life at Madrid has fans wondering if 2024 could be his year.
Bellingham was nominated for the Kopa Trophy in 2021 and 2022, but his performances for England, Borussia Dortmund and now Real Madrid helped the former Birmingham midfielder earn his first Ballon d’Or nomination in 2023.
His compatriots Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka are also competing for the award, although their chances of victory are minimal, as Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are among the big favorites.
Bellingham is again nominated for the Kopa Trophy in 2023 and is expected to overtake the likes of Gavi, Eduardo Camavinga, Jamal Musiala and Pedri for the award.
The beginning of Bellingham’s adventure at Real Madrid is quickly becoming the stuff of legend.
Ten goals in his first ten games for the white team instantly endeared him to the club’s fans, and his contributions were instrumental in a series of agonizing, buzzer-beating victories.
Dortmund fans supported him with the same enthusiasm on the last day of the 2022/23 Bundesliga, in which Bayern Munich beat Bayern Munich. A 2-2 draw with Mainz, in which Bellingham was unable to participate due to a knee injury, left Borussia just outside the German championship.
At the international level, many are wondering if Bellingham is the definitive piece that England needs to finally end their drought in major tournaments.
The midfielder scored his first goal for the Three Lions at the 2022 World Cup in the 6-2 win against Iran and was one of the few players who looked capable of carrying Gareth Southgate’s side into their quarter-final against France. , which finally ended in a 2-1 defeat.
Euro 2024 could be the perfect continental showcase for Bellingham to vindicate its candidacy for the 2024 Ballon d’Or by leading England to win the second men’s international title in its history.
Some former players expect Bellingham to win the award at some point. Paul Scholes has stated that he sees no weak point in his game, while his teammate Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United stalwart, believes he can win several Ballon d’Ors.
However, there is no doubt that the candidates for football’s biggest individual prize see their chances greatly improved by the fortunes of their clubs. Bellingham and Madrid need to win several trophies in the 2023/24 season, and if they do, he will have every chance of finishing near the top in the fight for the award he grants. France Football.
However, he will not lack tall rivals.
The shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or could look totally different to that of the 2023 nominees, with some aging stars in danger of disappearing from Ballon d’Or contention in the future.
2022 winner Karim Benzema could find it difficult to secure future nominations now that he plays for Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, while Lionel Messi’s chances could be hurt by his move to Inter Miami.
However, success with Argentina at the 2024 Copa América could be the international achievement needed to keep Messi in contention as he adjusts to his new life in North America.
Kylian Mbappé is expected to be a leading player on Ballon d’Or shortlists for the rest of his career, but success in 2024 could be dictated by Paris Saint-Germain’s progress in the Champions League and France’s performances at Euro 2024.
Haaland was one of seven Manchester City players included in the 2023 shortlist, and a similar season, filled with ridiculous goals, will put him among the favourites. However, Kevin De Bruyne’s chances suffered a setback when he picked up a hamstring injury at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.
England captain Kane could be charting a similar path to 2024 Ballon d’Or glory. Bayern Munich will be hoping to make a big impression in the Champions League, while goals for England at Euro 2024 will would place them right in front of the possible candidates.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Jude #Bellingham #favorite #win #Ballon #dOr