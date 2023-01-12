The last hours of Juan Fernando Quintero, in his search for a new team after leaving River Plate, have been marked by encrypted messages in which it would seem that the field is opening up to reach Junior de Barranquilla.

This Wednesday, Quintero was very active on social networks, first, by posting a photo of Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama in the Junior shirt and calling him ‘El papá’.

Subsequently, the former River player posted another photograph, this time of another Junior idol, Giovanni Hernández. And he also used a family name for him: ‘Uncle’.

Those two messages generated a revolution among the Junior fans, who asked Quintero quickly to make a decision and reach Barranquilla, the home of the Colombian National Team, of which Quintero wants to be part of the qualifying round for the World Cup in the United States. , Mexico and Canada 2026.

The fans insisted so much that Quintero had to come out, less than half an hour after posting Giovanni’s photo, to ask for patience while he plucks the leaves of the daisy:

Friends !! I am also excited like you, these are things that happen in business and football in particular. Please patience and understanding, I told you that this week I have news for you!! All parties are doing their best. HAPPY DAY ❤️ – Juanfer Quintero (@juanferquinte10) January 11, 2023

Quintero had met on Friday in Barranquilla with the former mayor of the city and manager of Junior Alejandro Char and with the manager of Junior, Héctor Fabio Báez, but in that meeting there was still no green light.

The player published a message on Monday in which he announced that he would announce his final decision during the week. Quintero had, according to press reports, offers from Flamengo, Copa Libertadores champion, and from the Columbus Crew, from the United States.

However, now another door seems to be opening, this one definitive, for Quintero to continue his professional career. And that door is in Brazil: Internacional de Porto Alegre, runner-up in the local tournament and already in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

Journalist John Philip Cadavid He assured, both on his YouTube channel Let’s talk about the game and on El Alargue, from Caracol, that Quintero would have made the decision to accept Internacional’s offer.

“Juanfer has his head elsewhere, we just finished a meeting with Internacional from Brazil, everything seems to be a fact,” Cadavid said, citing sources close to the player.

Sad 😞 but that’s the topic they told me a few minutes ago about Juan Fernando Quintero. Those who missed the news, here you can see it complete 👇https://t.co/aEBX3Fy8Jd — Juan Felipe Cadavid (@JFCadavid) January 12, 2023

Quintero has not played in the country since 2017, when he arrived at Independiente Medellín in search of continuity, thinking about a place in the Colombian National Team. In 2018 he went to River Plate, where he was key to winning the Copa Libertadores, with a goal in the final against Boca, in Madrid.

SPORTS

More sports news