At 71, Eloise walks about four miles a day in a Houston park, and believes that Joe Biden, 80 years oldhas energy for a new term in the United States. Although the youngest do not think the same.

“I am an older person. A lot of times people talk about Biden’s age, which cannot do this or that. But I think he is competent enough for the position. He has done well, he is honest, upright. We need it to continue,” said Eloise Wilson.

Biden, who this Tuesday announced that will compete for a second term as a Democratic candidate in the 2024 elections, he garnered 81 million votes for his election in 2020, the most ever by a US presidential candidate. But not everyone is convinced to keep him in the White House.

“He’s a little bit old,” Laura Miranda, 31, of New Jersey, says of the president, who he is the oldest president in Washington and would be 86 years old at the end of his second term.

“But I don’t know who else it could be,” the candidate says, referring to the paucity of other Democratic hopefuls who have filed to take on potential Republican challengers.

“I may be in good health now, pBut who knows, in six years how it will be“, considers Steven Hjupp, from Connecticut.

“It’s a grim situation,” he believes, about the efforts of the Democrats against their possible Republican rivals, such as former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and himself. Donald Trump, who has already announced his candidacy.

“I think it’s great. I think he has courage, considering his 80 years. But he’s fine and I think [Barack] Obama set the pace. Also, Joe has been in politics for quite some time. Is time on his side? I don’t know,” said Aisha Smith, 42, in Houston, Texas.

🇺🇸 | NOW: President Joe Biden announces with this video that he is formally running for re-election for the 2024 US presidential elections.pic.twitter.com/UOLzrf8iL7 – Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) April 25, 2023

Some voters who approve of Biden’s work in the past two years, during which the president has had to deal with covid, the war in Ukraine, inflation and disputes over abortion, expressed concern after he announced his re-election campaign.

“I was a little disappointed,” New Jersey finance executive Mike Stroube says of the Biden campaign launch video. “I certainly hoped that we would have a Democratic Party candidate who had a chance to succeed in the race, but I don’t trust Biden to be that candidate.”adds the 60-year-old man.

The 2024 presidential race in the United States could be the same as the previous elections, in which Democrat Joe Biden won with a total of 81 million votes.

A viable candidate

I like what Biden has done. I think she has done a very good job

“Age is an issue (…) I wish we could have a viable younger candidate for president. I don’t know if that’s good news or bad news. But we don’t have as many younger alternatives because the Democratic Party has done a poor job cultivating younger leadership,” says firefighter James Everett Newman, 34, in a Houston park.

“I like what Biden has done. I think he has done a very good job,” says Roger Tilton, a 72-year-old retiree in Washington. TOStill, he thinks it’s time for Biden to retire.

“Personally, I wish he wouldn’t run again”, says. “Mentally I’m not as sharp as he was 20 years ago, and there’s no way he’s not either,” says Tilton.

“As long as he is healthy and can understand and use his head like it’s supposed to, age isn’t a factor,” said Rodney Grimes, 59, a Biden supporter in New York.

positions against

He (Biden) shouldn’t even be in office now.

For Republicans, the feelings on Biden are much clearer. “I think that’s a terrible idea.” to run again, says Riva Fernández, 54, in the coastal city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“I really hope DeSantis wins (…) “He’s the man,” he says.

“He [Biden] I shouldn’t even be in office now. 50 percent of his own people don’t want him to run again. Because he ruined the economy, everything Trump fixed, he destroyed.”considers Ted, a 69-year-old man from Houston, regarding the problems of inflation and economic crisis in the country.

Also in Houston, although James Everett has qualms about Biden’s age, he believes that if there is no other choice, he will vote for him.

“I prefer a younger candidate, but I’m not going to stop voting for him because of it. If you’re up against some horrible Republican who wants to speed up climate change, criminalize abortion and whatnot, I’d rather Biden.”

AFP