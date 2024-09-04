The case of the steering wheel is a real enigma Jefferson Lerma, who joined the call for the Colombian National Team with a physical problem and his presence against Peru, in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, is not assured.

The 29-year-old midfielder did not even make the bench in his team’s 1-1 draw Crystal Palace against Chelsea, in the third round of the Premier League. The club never released an official medical report before the game and it raised many alarms in Colombia.

Colombia created dangerous chances in the first half; Argentina did so in the second. Photo:EPA Share

Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace coach explained in a press conference that Lerma had a problem in one of his feet and the cleats were causing him pain, so he did not want to risk him at the beginning of the season.

“Lerma had a problem with his foot after the day off. He came back and it hurt, he couldn’t put his cleats on and obviously he couldn’t play. We don’t know where the pain came from, but he was in a lot of pain… His problem with his big toes is pretty crazy,” Glasner said.

Lerma is in the National Team

Despite not being 100 percent physically, Jefferson Lerma traveled to Barranquilla to join the Colombian National Team’s training camp, and to be evaluated by the doctors of Néstor Lorenzo’s technical team, who is waiting until the last minute for his midfielder.

Nestor Lorenzo revealed details of the Colombian National Team’s strategy to beat Brazil. Photo:Mauricio Duenas. EFE Share

There is a lot of skepticism in the case of Lermain the Colombian Football Federation They have not yet commented, from England they explain that he has a foot injury and his physical condition is at 50 percent, the media explained. Injury Expert of the Premier League.

The Selection refuses to call off Lerma. Lorenzo He doesn’t want to lose that player who gave so much balance to the team last season. America’s Cup, and has become a bastion of the midfield.

For now, the player born in El Cerrido (Valle del Cauca) is with the group and it is not ruled out that he will travel with the National Team to the expedition in Lima, where Colombia will play this Friday against Peru for the 7th date of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Celebration of Lerma’s goal in the Colombia vs. Uruguay match. Photo:Courtesy of Cristian Alvarez Share

Another hypothesis that is being handled is that it remains in Barranquilla to continue his recovery and be able to add some minutes in the match against Argentinanext Tuesday, September 10 at the stadium Metropolitan Roberto Melendez.

The Colombian player is expected in England next week and DT Glasner hopes to have him available for Saturday, September 14th in the game Crystal Palace against Leicester City.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS