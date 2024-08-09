Japanese researchers on Friday called on authorities to prepare for a devastating “super-earthquake” the day after a 7.1-magnitude quake injured eight people in the south of the country.

This warning prompted the Japanese Prime Minister to abandon a planned foreign tour in Central Asia.

It is the first time the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued such a warning since adopting a new warning system after the devastating earthquake that struck in 2011, which caused a tsunami that claimed thousands of lives and a nuclear disaster in Fukushima. The death toll reached about 18,500.

– What is the content of the Japanese agency’s warning?

The agency said that “the probability of a new strong earthquake occurring is higher than on normal days” after Thursday’s earthquake, explaining that this “does not indicate that the earthquake will definitely occur.” The agency warned that “in the event of a strong earthquake,” it would cause “strong tremors and large tsunami waves.”

She added that the feared “huge earthquake” could start in the Nankai Trench subduction zone off the southern coast of Japan, where other earthquakes have occurred before.

– What is Nankai Groove? –

It is a marine basin extending 800 kilometers from the city of Shizuoka, west of Tokyo, to the island of Kyushu in the south, off the coast of which Thursday’s earthquake occurred.

The rift was the starting point for devastating earthquakes with a record magnitude of 8 to 9, every 100 to 200 years.

These massive earthquakes, often followed by a second quake, are known to cause dangerous tsunamis along Japan’s southern coast.

In 1707, all parts of the Nankai Trench cracked simultaneously, causing the most powerful earthquake in Japan’s history.

This earthquake, which caused the last eruption of Mount Fuji, was followed a century and a half later by two massive earthquakes in 1854 and then two more in 1944 and 1946.

– What are the possible consequences?

The Japanese government recently said there was a 70 percent chance that a major earthquake measuring 8 or 9 on the Richter scale would hit the country in the next 30 years. If such a quake occurred, it could hit much of Japan’s Pacific coast, threaten 300,000 people and cause damage estimated at $13 billion, according to experts.

The record of large earthquakes at Nankai is frightening, geologists Kyle Bradley and Judith Hubbard wrote in the journal Earthquake Insights.

They explained that although it is impossible to predict the occurrence of earthquakes, the occurrence of one earthquake generally increases the likelihood of another occurring.

– Is there anything to worry about? –

Japanese authorities reminded residents in high-risk areas to take precautions, asking them, for example, to find out where the nearest shelter is located in case of evacuations.

Many Japanese families have an emergency kit that contains a bottle of water, a flashlight, a radio, and provisions that can last for a long time.

Although Thursday’s 7.1 magnitude quake increases the likelihood of another quake, the likelihood remains low, according to Kyle Bradley and Judith Hubbard.

For example, in California, there is a general rule of thumb that says there is a 5% chance that one earthquake is a precursor to another, the experts said.