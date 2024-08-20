Everything seems to indicate that the initial plans that were drawn up James Rodriguez for this season did not turn out as he expected. The Colombian’s idea was to return to football Europe after a Great Copa America with the Colombian National Teambut no team would have been interested in his services.

At one point there was speculation about a possible interest from the Lazio from Italy, Rayo Vallecano from Spain and Trabzonspor from Türkiye, But it seems that it was more of an offer from the player’s entourage than a real interest from the teams. A formal offer, or one that interested him, would have reached James’ table.

James Rodriguez in the match against the Panama National Team Photo:Cristian Felipe Alvarez /FCF Share

River Plate wants James

The future of the 33-year-old from Cúcuta could take a 180-degree turn, Argentina They are warming up what would be the biggest hit of the transfer market, which closes next Friday.

According to the journalist of Radio MitreGabriel Anello, James Rodríguez is of great interest to River Plate, and coach Marcelo ‘El Muñeco’ Gallardo has reportedly already contacted the Colombian to explain the project, which is none other than winning the Copa Libertadores de América.

“James is one step away… Gallardo’s phone call was crucial. Gallardo called him on the phone,” said the Argentine journalist.

Marcelo Gallardo Photo:EFE Share

Argentina, a place with good memories

The possible arrival of James to River Plate It would be his return to the football that saw him grow, that shaped him as a man and as a player before making the leap to Europe. The left-hander, after leaving the Envigado youth system, went to live an experience in Argentina that changed his life.

In 2008, Banfield He paid the Antioquian team around 280 thousand dollars to acquire the services of a jewel that was born in Colombia. He went to the south of the continent to make a name for himself in international football and to show off his talent on every field he played on.

Julio Cesar Falcioni, historic archer of America from Cali and coach at the time of Banfield, gave the left-hander all the confidence to shine and put him to play as a left winger, sometimes also as a ’10’ midfielder, a position in which he stood out for much of his career.

Julio César Falcioni, former Argentine goalkeeper and coach. Photo:Facebook Banfield Share

Falcioni He embraced James like a father, who was not even 20 years old at the time. BanfieldThe Argentine coach led Taladro to win the 2009 Clausura tournament with the Santander native as the star figure.

The relationship between coach and player was so good that the captain of the Colombian national team He sent a touching message to his mentor a few weeks ago, when his wife passed away. Falcioni confessed that he had not expected such a gesture from the Colombian.

“James Rodríguez wrote to me when my wife passed away. I hadn’t seen him again after he left Banfield. I hadn’t had any further communication and he found out and sent me a nice message. Every time I have a problem with all the football people, my WhatsApp explodes,” said the experienced coach.

James Rodríguez, one of the most outstanding players of the 2024 Copa América. Photo:Efe / Erik Lesser Share

After making his mark with Banfield, where he scored 10 goals in 50 games, James Rodríguez packed his bags and headed to the Old Continent in the European summer of 2010, after Porto of Portugal paid just over 7 million euros, including bonuses, for the player’s sporting rights.

When would James arrive in Buenos Aires?

Almost 15 years after leaving Argentina, The former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Monaco and Everton He could return to the place where he grew up as a footballer and made him one of the biggest stars of the last decade.

According to Argentine journalist Adrian Magnoli, James Rodriguez will set foot on Argentine territory this Thursday to undergo the respective medical examinations and then sign a contract with River Plate, which if the operation becomes a reality, must be expedited because the transfer window in Argentina ends this Friday, August 23.

James Rodriguez applauded against Romania. Photo:AFP Share

HAROLD YEPES

