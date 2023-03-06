Renowned dental surgeon Jack Plooij suggests that his days as a raging Formula 1 reporter may be behind him.

Just now some of you have been able to enjoy Viaplay’s commentary again. Although the word “ultra” seems to be banned for Nelson and Melroy, the two now apparently have an obsession with the colors of the car. If I understand it correctly from my dear colleagues that is. I myself have been watching F1TV with English commentary for two years now. Today there was a choice between the excellent Jolyon Palmer and the equally excellent Anthony Davidson.

Anyway, those who no longer do the commentary for the Dutch feed are at least Jack Plooij and Olav Mol. The two still report from the studio for Grand Prix Radio for enthusiasts. Although that now has to be done via Belgium through a construction. After all, Viaplay also bought the Dutch radio rights to cut off the two veterans. It seems like the folks at the Nordic Entertainment Group are at a loss with their mega-buy. That thirty million a year is of course impossible. Certainly not with all those alternatives still available.

Nevertheless, to the chagrin of some and the joy of others, Mol and Plooij are more or less sidelined. And it hurts Jack that he is no longer at races. Jack was present at the winter test in Bahrain. And rubbing elbows a bit with all those other race fanatics, driver or otherwise, is the best. So Jack hints at radio veronica.

The always sharp Toine van Peperstraten feels the pain flawlessly and goes for the question of questions: does Jack think about stopping? Is Jack’s most recent book entitled ‘The Best of Jack’ also Jack’s last book? The reporter hesitates, but then lets out a telling ‘maybe it’s my last book yes’. Surely it can’t be true… That’s how you’re almost the star of Drive to Survive and the next minute it’s done…

