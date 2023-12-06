In Magnolia, Texas, a Mega Millions ticket won US$1,000,000 in the drawing last December 1st; however, the prize has not yet been collected, since the winner has not reported to the state lottery office. Are you?

Last Friday, December 1, the Mega Millions drawing was held, offering a jackpot estimated at US$335,000,000. The winning numbers were 12, 47, 49, 52, 65 and Megaball 12. Although no one won the jackpot, the lottery reported that there were three second prize winners, who matched all five numbers.

One of these US$1,000,000 winners bought his ticket at a convenience store located next to a gas station in Magnolia, Texas., according to local lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Hardin Store Express, located at 28303 Dobbin Huffsmith Road. In addition, it was revealed that whoever bought the winning ticket did not select the numbers and chose to let them be generated by the machine.

Mega Millions is played on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 PM Eastern Time. The draws are broadcast live on their official YouTube channel.

How long do you have to cash a winning Mega Millions ticket?



From the date of the draw, The anonymous Mega Millions winner in Texas has 180 days to validate his prize before the lottery authorities. According to gaming regulations, “A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements.”

Where can the Texas Mega Millions winner collect his prize?



Even if he bought his ticket while traveling, the anonymous winner must redeem his prize in Texas, since, according to the drawing regulations: “Since Mega Millions is sold by individual lotteries, winning tickets must be redeemed in the state in which they were purchased. Lotteries usually have a claim by mail option for most prize levels,” the official site indicates.

Has he lost the ticket?



Since the person who bought the winning US$1,000,000 ticket in the December 1 Mega Millions drawing has not yet reported to the Texas lottery to collect his prize, it could be that he lost his ticket. In these cases, the draw points out that it cannot be responsible for lost tickets and recommends: “Protect yourself by signing the back of your bills. Lottery tickets are bearer titles. If they are not signed, anyone in possession of the ticket can file a claim.”