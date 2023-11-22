What would you do with US$2,000,000? Someone in the United States has the opportunity to claim that amount of money in the Powerball lottery for a lottery October, but he has not shown up, so he could soon lose the benefit and be left empty-handed.

Let us remember that powerball It is played in 45 states of the American Union, in addition to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands of USA. The giveaways They are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time, and precisely in the drawing last Saturday, October 7, a ticket purchased at Iowa that has not been claimed.

A Powerball ticket in Iowa won a million-dollar prize that has not been claimed



Although the winner of the powerball The jackpot, which currently amounts to more than US$313,000,000, was not reached by a person who bought a ticket for the drawing in Iowa She has been the winner of US$2,000,000, but has not yet gone for her prize.

According to what was announced by the lottery, The person who won bought the ticket at Casey’s in Tiffin, Iowa, and he only failed in one of the numbers, so he will be awarded a multimillion-dollar prize after matching the first five numbers and the addition of Power Play that doubled his initial winnings.

He winner You must claim your prize at the lottery headquarters in Iowa on Clive in the next 180 days; that is, before April 4, 2024, otherwise he will lose the benefit. Those who have purchased a ticket at Tiffin should check to see if they chose the numbers 47-54-57-60-65 and Powerball 19.

It should be said that the ticket that won the US$2,000,000 and has not claimed it was not the only one to be entitled to said amount. There was another winner in Maine, in addition to 10 tickets that obtained at least US$1,000,000, prizes that have already been collected.

There were several winners of millionaire prizes.

How to play Powerball

The tickets of powerball They cost US$2 per play. People have to select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and then a number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. They can do it manually or let the system itself lottery select the numbers at random.

The bag of powerball It accumulates until someone wins it. It is currently at a historical record and the way to win is to hit the five white balls in any order and the red one. Winners can receive their prize as an annuity over 29 years or as a one-time payment.

Likewise, for an additional US$1 per play, the PowerPlay function can multiply the prizes by two and up to 10 times, in the case of a ticket that has not been claimed in Iowa.